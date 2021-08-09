Rigondeaux vs Casimero tickets, live stream, schedule, card

John Riel Casimero defends his WBO bantamweight title against two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In his previous outing Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) of the Philippines stopped Duke Micah to retain his title. Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KOs) of Cuba is coming off the win by split decision against Liborio Solis.

In the co-feature Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez square off in a twelve-round matchup with the interim WBA bantamweight title on the line. Kicking off the telecast Rau’shee Warren meets fellow-bantamweight Damien Vazquez in a ten-rounder.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero tickets

Tickets to witness Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero and all the action as it happens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, August 14 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4 pm PT.

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero live stream, date, time

Boxing fans can watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, August 14. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The date when Rigondeaux vs Casimero airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, August 15. The start time is 3 am BST, 12 pm AEST and 10 am PST, respectively.

Fight Week Schedule

Rigondeaux vs Casimero Fight Week schedule of events includes the final pre-fight press conference, official weigh-ins and fight day.

The press conference is held on Thursday, August 12. Live stream video from Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX is available via Showtime Sports channel on YouTube. The start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 13 also at Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX. Live stream via Showtime Sports channel on YouTube begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero fight date is Saturday, August 4. The location is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4 pm PT.

First fight starts at 4:05 pm PT. The telecast live on Showtime is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero fight card

The three-fight televised main card can be found below. The full Rigondeaux vs Casimero undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Casimero’s WBO bantamweight title

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – interim WBA bantamweight title

Rau’shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight