Bellator 264 fight card, tickets, start time, Mousasi vs Salter

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter
Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter

Bellator 264 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, August 13 featuring a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The championship bout features two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) up against top ranked contender John Salter (18-4) in the scheduled for five rounds matchup. The full fight card has now been finalized.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between former 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4) and the division’s No. 10-ranked competitor Sabah Homasi (15-9). Also on the main card No. 3 ranked bantamweight Magomed Magomedov (18-1) goes up against No. 4 ranked Raufeon Stots (16-1), No. 7 ranked Davion Franklin (3-0) faces-fellow undefeated heavyweight Everett Cummings (16-0), and Ty Gwerder (5-2) meets the promotional new-comer Khadzhi Bestaev (10-4) at middleweight.

Among the Bellator 264 undercard bouts, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Pam Sorenson (8-3) takes on Roberta Samad (5-1) and Danny Sabatello (11-1) faces off Johnny Campbell (21-13, 1 NC) at bantamweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Bellator 264 tickets

Bellator 264 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, August 13. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 264 fight card

The full Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter – Mousasi’s middleweight title
  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings
  • Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

Preliminary Card

  • Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Samad
  • Danny Sabatello vs. Johnny Campbell
  • Justin Montalvo vs. Kendly St Louis
  • Nekruz Mirkhojaev vs. James Adcock
  • Jeffrey Glossner vs. Sebastian Ruiz
  • Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil
