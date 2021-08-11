Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Joshua Franco defeats Andrew Moloney to claim WBA super flyweight title

Reigning WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco and former titleholder Andrew Moloney square off in the trilogy fight live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring the pair in their first bout in June 2020 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Boxing fans can watch Fanco vs Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo in Australia.

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream in Australia on sale, PPV cost

Get the full Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

