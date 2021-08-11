Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Manny Pacquiao claims WBA welterweight title against Keith Thurman

Manny Pacquiao goes up against current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, August 14 headlining the fight card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (get tickets). Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring eight-division world champion challenging then-titleholder Keith Thurman in July 2019, which was his first fight since turning 40.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis live stream on Kayo on Sunday, August 15. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card.

Boxing

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

