Buatsi vs Bolotniks live stream, start time, undercard

Joshua Buatsi defends his WBA International light heavyweight title against Ricards Bolotniks at Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the final week of Fight Camp live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Rio 2016 Olympian Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KOs) is coming off the win via fourth-round TKO against Daniel Dos Santos in May, which marked his sixth successful title defense. Prior to that the undefeated representative of the country-host stopped Marko Calic, Ryan Ford, among others.

Ricards Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) is riding the seven-win streak, most recently taking the tenth-round TKO against Serge Michel last December to win The Golden Contract: Light Heavyweight Final. Before that the Latvian boxer secured a unanimous decision against Hosea Burton and stopped Steven Ward in the first round.

Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 14. The time is 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. The main event is expected at around 10 pm BST in the UK and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US.

The date when Buatsi vs Bolotniks airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, August 15. The start time is 4 am AEST. The headline bout is expected at around 7 am AEST.

Buatsi vs Bolotniks undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Buatsi vs Bolotniks undercard, Michael McKinson defends his WBO ‘Global’ welterweight title in a 12-rounder against Przemyslaw Runowski. Also on the card, Raymond Ford and Reece Bellotti square off in a ten-rounder with WBA Continental featherweight title on the line.

As well, Kash Farooq battles it out against Luis Gerardo Castillo for WBC International bantamweight title, Joe Cordina takes on Joshuah Hernandez at lightweight, and Hopey Price faces off Claudio Grande at super bantamweight. In addition, Zelfa Barrett is in action at super featherweight against a yet to be announced opponent.

Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card looks as the following:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for Buatsi’s WBA International light heavyweight title

Michael McKinson vs. Przemyslaw Runowski, 12 rounds, welterweight – for McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Joshuah Hernandez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Hopey Price vs. Claudio Grande, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Kash Farooq vs. Luis Gerardo Castillo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – for WBC International bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBA Continental featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. TBA, 10 rounds super featherweight