Franco vs Moloney 3 start time, live stream, how to watch, fight card, tickets

Current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) and former titleholder Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) meet in their third fight, headlining the card live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

The pair first met in June 2020 when Franco defeated Moloney by unanimous decision to claim the belt. The rematch held last November saw controversy. Moloney was dominating Franco for two rounds, but the fight ended in No Contest, after the defending champion received eye injury, and was unable to continue, prompting the fight to be stopped.

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 tickets

Franco vs Moloney 3 tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday, August 14 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Arnold Barboza Jr puts his WBO International title on the line in a ten-rounder against Antonio Moran. Kicking off the main card Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder against Jordan Weeks at middleweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Genesis Servania takes on Andres Cortes in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, Jason Moloney meets Joshua Greer Jr in a ten-rounder at bantamweight, and Trey Lippe Morrison and Don Haynesworth do six-round battle at heavyweight. The full Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card can be found below.

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 14. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Advertisements

Franco vs Moloney 3 Australia time is set for Sunday, August 15 at 12 pm AEST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Kayo.

Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card

Main Card

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Franco’s WBA super flyweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Barboza’s WBO International junior welterweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jordan Weeks, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abraham Nova vs. Richard Pumicpic, 8 rounds, featherweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Jason Moloney vs. Joshua Greer Jr, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Don Haynesworth, 6 rounds, heavyweight