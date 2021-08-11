Pacquiao faces Ugas, Spence Jr injured, tickets, live stream

A highly anticipated matchup between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr will not go ahead on August 21 (August 22 AEST) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the latter was forced to withdraw due to a retinal tear in his left eye. “Truth” was replaced by Yordenis Ugas, who will put his WBA welterweight title on the line, previously held by “Pacman”.

Eight-division world champion, Pacquiao won WBA welterweight title in his last to date bout in July 2019 by split decision against Keith Thurman.

Ugas was initially scheduled to make the first defense of his belt against Fabian Maidana in the co-feature. At this stage it is unclear if brother of famed Marcos “El Chino” Maidana will remain on the card, facing off another opponent.

As per announcement sent out by Premier Boxing Champions, “Spence discovered that he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday. He flew back home to Dallas, Texas on Tuesday and will have surgery to repair the tear on Wednesday. Spence is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring.”

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets and live stream

Tickets for the event headlined by Manny Pacquiao up against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Pacquiao vs Ugas tops the fight card live on pay-per-view. In Australia the event airs live stream on Sunday, August 22 on Kayo. Fans can order the fight now >>

‘There was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition’

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21,” Spence said. “I was excited about the fight and the event.”

“Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse.”

‘The only way to win a world title is inside the ring’

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,” Pacquiao said. “Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.”

“I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring.”

‘I will be at my best for this fight’

Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) is riding the three-win streak. In his previous outing in September 2020 he took a split decision against Abel Ramos to take then vacant title. Prior to that he defeated Mike Dallas Jr via seventh-round RTD and secured a unanimous decision against Omar Figueroa Jr.

“It’s an honor to fight the great multiple division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge,” Ugas said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight. I’ve been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring. I wish Errol Spence Jr. a speedy recovery and I want to ensure the fans that I will be at my best for this fight.”

“Everyone knows my story about how I came to America to follow my dreams of becoming a world champion, and now it’s time to stamp my legacy with a victory, as one of the best Cuban fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves. I love my country and I want to dedicate this fight to all the men and women who are fighting for freedom.”

The current Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card can be found below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 12 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight