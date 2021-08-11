Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
MMA

PFL 9 fight card: Brendan Loughnane vs Movlid Khaybulaev tops on Aug 27

Parviz Iskenderov
Brendan Loughnane
Brendan Loughnane delivers knee in his bout against Tyler Diamond | PFL MMA

PFL MMA Season 2021 - Playoff 3

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, August 27. MMA event features the third Playoff of the 2021 Season with the featherweight and light heavyweight contenders aspiring to earn their tickets to the finale.

Advertisements

In the main event Brendan Loughnane goes up against Movlid Khaybulaev. The pair squares off at featherweight.

Brendan Loughnane (31-3) is riding the seven-win streak, most recently taking a majority decision against Tyler Diamond. Prior to that he stopped Sheymon Moraes in the first round and scored a unanimous decision against David Valente.

Unbeaten Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Lance Palmer. Before that he similarly defeated Lazar Stojadinovic and submitted Zaka Fatullazade in the first round.

The full PFL 9 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available live stream on ESPN on Kayo.

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev fight card

Main Card

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
  • Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins
  • Emiliano Sordi vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.
  • Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet

Preliminary Card

  • Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
  • Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks
  • Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn
  • Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton
  • Brandon Jenkins vs. TBA
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097