PFL 9 fight card: Brendan Loughnane vs Movlid Khaybulaev tops on Aug 27

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, August 27. MMA event features the third Playoff of the 2021 Season with the featherweight and light heavyweight contenders aspiring to earn their tickets to the finale.
In the main event Brendan Loughnane goes up against Movlid Khaybulaev. The pair squares off at featherweight.
Brendan Loughnane (31-3) is riding the seven-win streak, most recently taking a majority decision against Tyler Diamond. Prior to that he stopped Sheymon Moraes in the first round and scored a unanimous decision against David Valente.
Unbeaten Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Lance Palmer. Before that he similarly defeated Lazar Stojadinovic and submitted Zaka Fatullazade in the first round.
The full PFL 9 fight card can be found below.
MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available live stream on ESPN on Kayo.
PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev fight card
Main Card
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
- Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins
- Emiliano Sordi vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.
- Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet
Preliminary Card
- Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
- Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks
- Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn
- Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett
- Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton
- Brandon Jenkins vs. TBA