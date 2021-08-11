PFL 9 fight card: Brendan Loughnane vs Movlid Khaybulaev tops on Aug 27

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, August 27. MMA event features the third Playoff of the 2021 Season with the featherweight and light heavyweight contenders aspiring to earn their tickets to the finale.

Advertisements

In the main event Brendan Loughnane goes up against Movlid Khaybulaev. The pair squares off at featherweight.

Brendan Loughnane (31-3) is riding the seven-win streak, most recently taking a majority decision against Tyler Diamond. Prior to that he stopped Sheymon Moraes in the first round and scored a unanimous decision against David Valente.

Unbeaten Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Lance Palmer. Before that he similarly defeated Lazar Stojadinovic and submitted Zaka Fatullazade in the first round.

The full PFL 9 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available live stream on ESPN on Kayo.

PFL 9: Loughnane vs Khaybulaev fight card

Main Card

Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Emiliano Sordi vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.

Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet

Preliminary Card

Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks

Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn

Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett

Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton

Brandon Jenkins vs. TBA