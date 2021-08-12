Live stream Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter weigh-in results (video)

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia.

A day before the fight show, two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2), top ranked contender John Salter (18-4), and the rest of fighters featured on the card step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony airs live stream, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK and 3 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Get the full Bellator 264 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Bellator 264 fight card

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter – Mousasi’s middleweight title

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi

Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots

Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings

Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

Preliminary Card

Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Samad

Justin Montalvo vs. Kendly St. Louis

Jeffrey Glossner vs. Sebastian Ruiz

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil