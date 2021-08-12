Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
MMA

Live stream Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter weigh-in results (video)

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia.

A day before the fight show, two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2), top ranked contender John Salter (18-4), and the rest of fighters featured on the card step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in ceremony airs live stream, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK and 3 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Get the full Bellator 264 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Bellator 264 fight card

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter – Mousasi’s middleweight title
  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings
  • Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

Bellator 264 fight card, tickets, start time, Mousasi vs Salter

Preliminary Card

  • Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Samad
  • Justin Montalvo vs. Kendly St. Louis
  • Jeffrey Glossner vs. Sebastian Ruiz
  • Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

