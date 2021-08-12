Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 final pre-fight press conference video

Current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco and former titleholder Andrew Moloney square off for the third time live from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The final pre-fight press conference is conduced two days before the showdown, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK and 3 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo in Australia.

