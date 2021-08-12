Lejarraga vs Charrat tops Matchroom Boxing live on DAZN from Barcelona on Sept 11

Kerman Lejarraga and Dylan Charrat battle it out for a vacant European super welterweight title at Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday September 11, which makes it Sunday September 12 in Australia. The 12-round championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KOs), the former European Welterweight Champion, was involved in a Fight of the Year contender against Britain’s Jez Smith last time out in April. After surviving knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds he stopped Smith on his feet in the sixth.

The big hitting ‘Revolver’ continues his quest to win a World Title at 154lbs when he meets undefeated Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KOs) for a chance to become a two-weight European Champion after winning the 147lbs crown against Bradley Skeete in 2018.

In the second European title fight of the night, Murcia’s Mary Romero (6-2, 1 KO) defends her super bantamweight belt against Southam’s Amy Timlin (4-0-1), who comes into her first fight on foreign soil off the back of a competitive draw with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth title.

Also on the card Barcelona’s European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) keeps busy following his shutout points win over Luton’s Kay Prospere in April. As well, former IBF super bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez (41-10-2, 29 KOs) returns following his controversial loss to Zelfa Barrett. In addition, former amateur standout Cyrus Pattinson (1-0, 1 KO) looks to build on his impressive debut win over Yoncho Markov in June.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Barcelona for our third show in Spain as we continue our global expansion with DAZN,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. “It’s another huge night of European Title action featuring some of the biggest names Spanish boxing as well as two Brits looking to make statements in their first professional fights abroad. Catch it all live on DAZN.”

The current Lejarraga vs Charrat fight card can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lejarraga vs Charrat fight card

Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat, 12 rounds, super welterweight – vacant European super welterweight title

Mary Romero vs. Amy Timlin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s European super bantamweight title

Sandor Martin vs. TBA, super lightweight

Kiko Martinez vs. TBA

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. TBA