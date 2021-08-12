Manny Pacquiao reveals ‘the only danger’ in Yordenis Ugas fight

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao goes up against current WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Ugas, who is fighting from an orthodox stance, steps up to replace southpaw Errol Spence Jr, as the latter recovers from an eye injury. Ugas had been preparing to make his first title defense in the co-main event against Fabian Maidana, and will now face the southpaw boxing legend Pacquiao in a career-defining fight, defending the same title that “Pacman” won when he defeated Keith Thurman in his last fight July 2019.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas tickets and live stream

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in Australia is available on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday August 22. The time is 11 am AEST. Fans can purchase PPV tickets now.

Check out below what Pacquiao and Ugas had to say at the pre-fight press conference.

Manny Pacquiao: Ugas is a champion because they gave him my belt

“I want to say that I’m praying for Errol to make a fast recovery from his injury. Health is always the priority and the most important thing. I did my best in training and in preparation for this fight, so I wanted to make sure my hard work was not wasted.”

“Ugas was ready to fight and challenge me on August 21. So it’s a great thing that I can show off my hard work in the gym when we face each other on fight night.”

“I’m not disappointed at all in what happened because my hard work will not be wasted. Ugas stepped up and is bringing his WBA championship into the fight, which I’m excited to fight for.”

“I always consider myself a bipartisan boxer. I am happy to fight either right-handed or southpaw fighters. It’s no problem for me at all to switch the styles that I’m going to face.”

“What I can say to the fans is that this is definitely not an easy fight. Ugas is a champion because they gave him my belt. Now, we have to settle it inside of the ring. I cannot take him lightly, because he’s the kind of fighter who will take advantage of that.”

“I have a lot of people around me that motivate me to win this fight, especially for my family. I’m also very motivated to give the fans a great fight that they’re going to enjoy in the arena or watching on pay-per-view.”

“In the end, I want to win the belts. I’m so excited for this championship fight and I don’t care if I’m the challenger or champion coming into it. We’ll see who is the champion after August 21.”

“I know that Ugas is also very prepared for his fight because he was going to be on the undercard. If there was no Ugas on the undercard, it’s possible we would have cancelled the fight. It’s a good thing we had another welterweight champion on the card for this scenario that happened.”

“The only danger for this fight is the change in stance. Both Spence and Ugas are aggressive fighters, which I like. We can create a lot of great action in the ring that the fans will love.”

“I would tell the fans not to miss this fight. This is going to be a really good one. I’m sure that me and Ugas are going to give a fight full of action. I’m excited to see everyone in Las Vegas on August 21.”

Yordenis Ugas: This is the most important fight of my life

“I’m feeling great and super excited to fight on this big stage. I’m ready to go get in the ring on August 21. I couldn’t be more excited for this fight.”

“When I got the call that I was going to face one of the best fighters in history, it just pushed my excitement to new highs. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

“I also want to wish Errol Spence Jr. a safe and fast recovery. I hope he gets healthy soon and we see him back in the ring.”

“I’m used to taking fights at the last minute. It’s really nothing new to me. Once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I got right back to work, because I’m always ready to fight anyone they put in front of me.”

“I got elevated to being the WBA champion in January, but now we can say that whoever wins on August 21 is the true WBA Welterweight World Champion.”

“It’s all about making adjustments at this point. I’ve had a lot of experience doing this before fights. It’s happened multiple times, so I’m truly prepared at all times to adjust to whatever comes my way.”

“Fighting Manny Pacquiao is very significant to me. It means the world to me. I’m not fighting for the money, I’m fighting for my legacy, and for my country. This is the most important fight of my life.”

“I’m well-aware that Pacquiao is the favorite. But at the same time, I’m a champion. Since I came back five years ago, I’ve overcome so much. I’ve faced so many strong opponents in order to get to where I am today. I have full confidence in myself and my ability to get a victory.”

“When I went away from boxing, I was focused on family and spending time with my son. At that time, I never thought I would be defending a title against Manny Pacquiao. But for the past five years I’ve been one of the most active and successful boxers out there and I’m ready to prove myself once again.”

“I’m a fighter not only inside of the ring, but outside of the ring I fight for the freedom of my people. That’s the most important thing to me. I hope everyone fighting for freedom in Cuba is safe and knows that I’ll be fighting for them on Saturday, August 21.”

“Underestimating Manny Pacquiao is out of the question. He’s going to be ready. I have prepared to face the best so that I can become the best.”

“This is going to be a great fight for all the fans. I’m planning on leaving everything in the ring. I can guarantee an amazing fight. We’re going to give a big gift to the fans on August 21. I’m leaving my heart out there for all my fans.”

