Andrew Moloney asserts ‘there was no headbutt’ in Joshua Franco rematch

Current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco and former titleholder Andrew Moloney meet for the third time this Saturday, August 14 at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 15.

In their rematch last November, controversy reigned supreme. Moloney thought he’d done enough to claim the title back against Franco. He contended that numerous jabs caused swelling under Franco’s right eye, which forced the fight to be stopped after two rounds.

Following a nearly 30-minute video review, the referee’s decision of a headbutt was upheld. Franco retained his title, which he had won from Moloney via decision nearly five months prior.

After all the trash talk and ensuing tension, the fighters square off for the third time. Check out below what they had to say at the pre-fight press conference held two days before the fight show.

Franco vs Moloney 3 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Boxing fans can also watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo in Australia.

Joshua Franco: ‘I’m ready to take care of business’

“It means everything to me. This fight means a lot and that’s why I prepared myself the very best in the gym. Winning this fight and making the statement I want to make will open up bigger doors for me. There were no issues at camp. Camp went very well, very good, so I’m ready to go.”

“Expect a great fight, a great show, fireworks, and expect for me to make a statement Saturday night.”

“[The second fight] was only two rounds. Two rounds don’t really show much. To me, the fight was going the same way as the first fight, but that’s why we’re making the third fight, to take care of business. I’m ready for that. “

Andrew Moloney: The whole world knows there was no head clash

“I think you can expect a great fight. I know Franco is going to be more determined this time around after the criticism he’s copped since that last fight and the whole world knowing that I should be the champ right now. But I’m coming even more determined with more to prove, and as I said, I’m doing this for my family and this is going to be a great night and I’m going to come out with that belt like I should’ve.”

“It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me. I feel like my whole life I’ve dedicated to this sport. The last 18 years I’ve given this sport everything I’ve got and all the hard work and all the sacrifices I’ve made will all be worth it when I become two-time champion on Saturday night. And this is for my family as well. We’ve locked ourselves in a house for training camp and have been very safe to make sure that nothing gets in the way of this fight happening, and it’s a pleasure to be back over here in America. I really feel like this is my second home now. I feel very comfortable here and look forward to putting on a great show for everyone on Saturday night.”

“I know 100 percent deep down inside there was no headbutt. The whole world knows there was no head clash, and if you watch the replay, you’ll see at 1:36 left in round one, I land a jab that shuts his eye. I knew that on the night, and I’m even more sure of it now.”

