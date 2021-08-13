Live stream Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter prelims

A trio of Bellator 264 preliminary card bouts air live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in Australia, leading to the main card topped by two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) and top ranked contender John Salter (18-4) live on Showtime. The undercard features Pam Sorenson faceoff Roberta Samad, Jeffrey Glossner up against Sebastian Ruiz, and Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil.

Video is available up top, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US, 12:30 am BST in the UK and 9:30 am AEST in Australia.

