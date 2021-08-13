Casimero tells Rigondeaux ‘don’t run’, the latter ‘still right here’

Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux faces current WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

At the pre-fight press conference held two days before the fight show the competitors went face-to-face and previewed their matchup. Check out below what they had to say.

Tickets for the event are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Live stream is available on Showtime.

Guillermo Rigondeaux: I’m still right here

“All these jokers always talk a lot about making me retire, but they have to do it in the ring. Let’s see what you do on Saturday. I’m still right here.”

“I’m enjoying this back and forth right now. It’s heating up. He’s going to have to back it up on Saturday night.”

“He’s knocked out six guys in a row, but none of them are in the same class as me. He’s going to have the devil in front of him on Saturday.”

“I’m only worried about the title that Casimero has. I’m coming for the WBO belt on Saturday night. Everyone who is here knows my story and what I’ve done at 122-pounds. I’m going to do the same thing at 118-pounds. Casimero is no exception, he’s just standing in my way.”

“I like all the challenges. I want to face all the champions out there like I’ve done my whole career. I’ll take on any champion who’s willing to face me.”

“Casimero is going to be the third Filipino that I’m going to take down. Everyone is going to see what I’m about on Saturday. I don’t have to tell anyone what’s going to happen now, you’re going to see it all in the ring.”

“I’m not worried about his talking. I always do my best talking with my fists and in the ring. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to show him the kind of fighter I am.

“I’m going to do what I’ve always done on Saturday night. I’m going to win. I’m not a big talker going around making big statements. I’m just going to do what I do best.”

John Riel Casimero: He will maybe last three rounds

“This is a very good fight on August 14. Rigondeaux is a great fighter. But this fight is very important to me because I know my next opponent may be Nonito Donaire or Naoya Inoue. Those two opponents may be scared of me but Rigondeaux is not scared. But don’t worry Rigondeaux, this will be your last fight on August 14.”

“I know how to manage my game plan against Rigondeaux but I’ll leave it as a surprise for him. Let’s see what happens Saturday. I’m not so much into the talking.”

“I’ve stopped my last six opponents and Rigondeaux is next. He’s ‘finito’. If I finish Rigondeaux, then maybe Donaire or Inoue will be next.”

“I’m confident I’m going to knock him out because of my training camp. I’ve been training so hard and my coach Nonoy Neri has prepared me for this moment.”

“I respect Rigondeaux because he’s a good boxer and a two-time Olympian. But I want to show to the world that I can knock him out and a lot of my fans want to see me knock him out. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

“I have a surprise for Rigondeaux on Saturday night. He will maybe last three rounds. Don’t run!”

