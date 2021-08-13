Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Live stream Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero weigh-in results

Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero square off live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK, 6 am AEST in Australia and 4 am PST in the Philippines. Live stream video is available up top.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero tickets, live stream, schedule, card

Get the full Rigondeaux vs Casimero fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

