Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream, Australia date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faceoff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 29. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Monday, August 30.

YouTuber Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) is unbeaten in all three of his outings. In his previous bout he stopped former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley makes his pro boxing debut.

In the co-main event Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBC and WBO featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado. Also on the card former world champion Ivan Baranchyk goes up against unbeaten Montana Love in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight, and Daniel Dubois takes on Joe Cusumano in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Tommy Fury meets Anthony Taylor in a six-rounder at 180-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Australia date, start time, where to watch, PPV price

The fight fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on Kayo. The date is Monday, August 30. The time is 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The PPV price is $29.95.

Paul vs Woodley PPV tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the event broadcast page.

Paul vs Woodley fight card

The current Paul vs Woodley fight card, including a preliminary bout, looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 6 rounds, 180-pound catchweight

Undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida, 10 rounds, junior middleweight