Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks weigh-in results

Joshua Buatsi, Ricards Bolotniks and the rest of fighters featured on the third and final week of Fight Camp step on the scales to make it official. The event airs live stream on DAZN from Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in Australia.
The main card start time is set for 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 4 am AEST in Australia. The undercard kicks off at 5:30 pm BST in the UK, 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, and 2:30 am AEST in Australia.
Get the full Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card and weigh-in results below.
Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card
Main Card
Joshua Buatsi (174.75) vs. Ricards Bolotniks (174.5), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for Buatsi’s WBA International light heavyweight title
Michael McKinson (146.5) vs. Przemyslaw Runowski (146.25), 12 rounds, welterweight – for McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title
Joe Cordina () vs. Joshuah Hernandez (), 10 rounds, lightweight
Hopey Price (123.75) vs. Claudio Grande (121.5), 6 rounds, super bantamweight
Kash Farooq (117.5) vs. Luis Gerardo Castillo (116.25), 12 rounds, bantamweight – for WBC International bantamweight title
Buatsi vs Bolotniks live stream, start time, undercard
Undercard
Raymond Ford (126) vs. Reece Bellotti (125.25), 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBA Continental featherweight title
Zelfa Barrett (136.25) vs. Viorel Simion (139.75), 8 rounds, lightweight