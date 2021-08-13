Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks weigh-in results

Joshua Buatsi, Ricards Bolotniks and the rest of fighters featured on the third and final week of Fight Camp step on the scales to make it official. The event airs live stream on DAZN from Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in Australia.

Advertisements

The main card start time is set for 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 4 am AEST in Australia. The undercard kicks off at 5:30 pm BST in the UK, 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, and 2:30 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card and weigh-in results below.

Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card

Main Card

Joshua Buatsi (174.75) vs. Ricards Bolotniks (174.5), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for Buatsi’s WBA International light heavyweight title

Michael McKinson (146.5) vs. Przemyslaw Runowski (146.25), 12 rounds, welterweight – for McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Joe Cordina () vs. Joshuah Hernandez (), 10 rounds, lightweight

Hopey Price (123.75) vs. Claudio Grande (121.5), 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Kash Farooq (117.5) vs. Luis Gerardo Castillo (116.25), 12 rounds, bantamweight – for WBC International bantamweight title

Undercard

Raymond Ford (126) vs. Reece Bellotti (125.25), 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBA Continental featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett (136.25) vs. Viorel Simion (139.75), 8 rounds, lightweight