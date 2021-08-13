Live stream Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 weigh-in results

Current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco faces former titleholder Andrew Moloney in the trilogy fight live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Franco vs Moloney 3 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card and event schedule.