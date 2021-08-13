Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard finalized, Kayo to live stream fight in Australia, PPV tickets

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao goes up against current WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21. The date when the fight airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, August 22.

Pacquiao makes his ring return after two years of layoff. Ugas makes the first defense of the same title that “Pacman” had previously won by defeating Keith Thurman in his last fight in July 2019. The pay-per-view undercard has been now finalized.

The co-feature is a ten-round welterweight battle, as Victor Ortiz faces fellow-former world champion Robert Guerrero. Also on the card unbeaten Mark Magsayo meets former world champion Julio Ceja in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view unbeaten contender Carlos Castro takes on former world title challenger Oscar Escandon in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Kayo, Australia date and time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The time is 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST. The PPV price is $49.95.

PPV tickets are on sale and can be purchased now.

Former world champions Robert Guerrero and Víctor Ortiz meet in co-feature

Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) is a three-time world champion who has won world titles at featherweight and super featherweight, and has fought a stacked lineup of elite fighters, including Floyd Mayweather, during a superb career. The Gilroy, California native returned from a 2017 defeat to Omar Figueroa Jr. to win his last three contests. After stopping Adam Mates in December 2018 and Hevinson Herrera in March 2019, Guerrero most recently won a unanimous decision over Gerald Thomas in September 2019.

Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs), a former 147-pound champion, will return to the ring for the first time since a February 2018 draw against two-division champion Devon Alexander. The 34-year-old native of Garden City, Kansas, who now lives in Ventura, California, has faced some of the top names in the 147-pound division during his career. Ortiz won the welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in April 2011, before losing the title to Floyd Mayweather.

Mark Magsayo faces former world champion Julio Ceja in WBC featherweight title eliminator

The Filipino sensation Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) fights out of Pasig City, Metro Manila and most recently knocked out Pablo Cruz in four rounds in April 2021, following his U.S. televised debut in October 2020 that saw him defeat Rigoberto Hermosillo on FS1. The 26-year-old fights in the U.S. for the fifth time overall on August 21 and against his toughest competition to date in the former champion Ceja. Magsayo owns 12-round decision victories over Shoto Hayashi and Jose Robles Olvera, and a sixth-round stoppage of former title challenger Chris Avalos.

A former super bantamweight champion, Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) will move up to featherweight as he seeks an opportunity to capture a championship in a second division. Ceja’s 2019 saw him engage in two action-packed battles, dropping a June contest to former champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and most recently fighting unbeaten super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa to a draw in November. The 28-year-old captured his 122-pound title with a stoppage of Hugo Ruiz in 2015, and has also challenged for a bantamweight title throughout his career.

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon kicks off action live on PPV

Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) has climbed the rankings since turning pro in 2012 as he seeks a shot at a world championship. The Phoenix-native added two victories in 2020, defeating Jesus Ruiz in February before stopping longtime contender Cesar Juarez in four rounds in July. Castro was coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him score three victories, including 10-round unanimous decision triumphs over former title challenger Genesis Servania and veteran contender Mario Diaz.

A native of Ibague, Colombia, Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs) has faced a slew of top contenders and champions including featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. and super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa, plus hard-hitting contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Escandon captured an interim title in 2016 when he knocked out Robinson Castellanos to earn his world title shot against Russell. Most recently, Escandon scored a first-round knockout over previously unbeaten contender Jhack Tepora in December of 2019.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

The current Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card looks as the following:

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight