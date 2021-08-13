PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald results, start time, how to watch, live stream

PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in Australia. MMA event features the first playoff of Season 2021 with the lightweights and welterweights aspiring for their tickets to the final.

In the main event Ray Cooper III goes up against fellow-former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. In the co-main event Magomed Magomedkerimov looks to follow up on his 2018 PFL welterweight championship, taking on Sadibou Sy.

MMA fans can watch PFL 7 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 7:30 am AEST.

Get the full PFL 7 fight card below. Results will follow.

PFL 7 fight card

Main Card

Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

Preliminary Card

Gleison Tibau vs. Micah Terrill

Olivier Aubin-Mercer vs. Darrell Horcher

Brett Cooper vs. Tyler Hill

Magomed Umalatov def. Leandro Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Lombardo def. Kyron Bowen by TKO (leg kicks, R1 at 3:42)

Elvin Espinoza def. Hopeton Stewart by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:45)