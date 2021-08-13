Search
PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald results, start time, how to watch, live stream

PFL 7 Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald
Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Playoff 1, Season 2021

PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in Australia. MMA event features the first playoff of Season 2021 with the lightweights and welterweights aspiring for their tickets to the final.

In the main event Ray Cooper III goes up against fellow-former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. In the co-main event Magomed Magomedkerimov looks to follow up on his 2018 PFL welterweight championship, taking on Sadibou Sy.

MMA fans can watch PFL 7 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and 11 am AEST, respectively. The preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 7:30 am AEST.

Get the full PFL 7 fight card below. Results will follow.

PFL 7 fight card

Main Card

  • Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
  • Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

Preliminary Card

  • Gleison Tibau vs. Micah Terrill
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercer vs. Darrell Horcher
  • Brett Cooper vs. Tyler Hill
  • Magomed Umalatov def. Leandro Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Michael Lombardo def. Kyron Bowen by TKO (leg kicks, R1 at 3:42)
  • Elvin Espinoza def. Hopeton Stewart by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:45)
