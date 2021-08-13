Search
MMA

PFL 7 weigh-in results, Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald

Parviz Iskenderov
Rory MacDonald weigh-in
Rory MacDonald weighs-in | PFL MMA

PFL Playoff 1, Season 2021

Ray Cooper III, Rory MacDonald and the rest of fighters partaking in PFL 7 stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features the first Playoff of Season 2021 with the welterweight and lightweight contenders looking for their ticket to the final.

Ray Cooper III weighed-in at 169.8 lbs for his main event bout against Rory MacDonald, who showed 170.8 lbs. The full PFL 7 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch PFL 7 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald fight card

Main Card

Ray Cooper III (169.8 lbs.) vs. Rory MacDonald (170.8 lbs.)

Sadibou Sy (169.2 lbs.) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (171 lbs.)

Clay Collard (155.8 lbs.) vs. Raush Manfio (156 lbs.)

Loik Radzhabov (156 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.6 lbs.)

Preliminary Card

Gleison Tibau (171 lbs.) vs. Micah Terrill (170.8 lbs.)

Olivier Aubin-Mercer (155.6 lbs.) vs. Darrell Horcher (159.2 lbs.)

Brett Cooper (169.8 lbs.) vs. Tyler Hill (171 lbs.)

Magomed Umalatov (171 lbs.) vs. Leandro Silva (172.4 lbs.)

Kyron Bowen (170.8 lbs.) vs. Michael Lombardo (171 lbs.)

Hopeton Stewart (154.8 lbs.) vs. Elvin Espinoza (155.2 lbs.)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMMA

