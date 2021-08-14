Search
MMA

Bellator 264 results, Mousasi vs Salter

Newswire
Bellator 264 Gegard Mousasi vs John Salter
Gegard Mousasi vs John Salter faceoff | Bellator MMA

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday August 13, which makes it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends his title against No.1-ranked contender John Salter. In the co-main event Andrey Koreshkov goes up against Sabah Homasi at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 264 main card live stream on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, Pluto TV and FIGHTMAG, beginning at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US, 12:30 am BST in the UK and 9:30 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Bellator 264 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter results

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi def. John Salter by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:07) – retains middleweight title | See photos
  • Andrey Koreshkov def. Sabah Homasi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Raufeon Stots def. Magomed Magomedov by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Davion Franklin def. Everett Cummings by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:21)
  • Khadzhimurat Bestaev def. Ty Gwerder by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

  • Pam Sorenson def. Roberta Samad by split decision (28-29, 29-28 29-28)
  • Jeffrey Glossner def. Sebastian Ruiz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jon McNeil def. Orlando Mendoza by TKO (strikes, R3 at 3:57)
