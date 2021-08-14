Best Shots: Gegard Mousasi TKO’s John Salter to retain middleweight title

Advertisements

Two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi successfully defended his belt against John Salter at Bellator 264 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday August 13, which made it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for five rounds matchup ended at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the third round, when the champion dominated top ranked contender with punches.

Gegard Mousasi vs John Salter | Bellator MMA

With the win Gegard Mousasi retains his title and updates his record to 48-7-2. John Salter drops to 18-5.

“He’s a southpaw so everything is more difficult,” Mousasi said post-fight. “It was a little bit more difficult to get my punches in, but other than that I felt good.”

“I’m way stronger than people think. Maybe I look skinny but I’m a lot stronger and physically I was the stronger guy in there.”

“On top, I felt like I could just pressure him, put my weight on him and hurt him with my punches. Make him feel the pressure. “It was a five-rounder so in my mind, I’m saying ‘Okay, don’t do everything now because we can go five.”

Get the full Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter results.