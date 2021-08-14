Frank Martin vs Ryan Kielczweski tops Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard live on FOX

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao aspires to reclaim WBA welterweight title when he faces current titleholder Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. In addition to the previously announced PPV undercard, the list of preliminary card bouts live on FOX has been announced today, featuring Frank Martin up against Ryan Kielczweski on the top of the bill.

Advertisements

Boxing fans in the United States and Canada can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE TV. In Australia the fight airs live on Kayo Sports.

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, August 21 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The preliminary card live on FOX begins at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT. Among the bouts, unbeaten contender Frank Martin takes on Ryan Kielczweski in a ten-rounder at lightweight, Jose Valenzuela meets Esteban Sanchez in an eight-rounder also at lightweight, and Steven Torres and Justin Rolfe square off at heavyweight.

Frank Martin faces Ryan Kielczweski in Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard headliner live on FOX

The 26-year-old Frank Martin (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an impressive knockout victory over previously unbeaten Jerry Perez in his last outing in April. Before that triumph, he added two victories to his ledger in 2020, stopping Tyrone Luckey in December and Reymond Yanong in February. A seven-time national champion as an amateur, including a first place finish at the 2016 National Golden Gloves, Martin was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana and now trains in Dallas alongside Errol Spence Jr. and under the guide of Derrick James.

He is opposed by the 32-year-old Ryan Kielczweski (30-5, 11 KOs), who looks to bounce back after an October decision loss to unbeaten Gabriel Flores Jr. The Quincy, Massachusetts-native has won four of his last six bouts and has gone the distance in each of his defeats.

Advertisements

Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Jose Valenzuela (8-0, 5 KOs) now trains in Seattle as a stablemate of unbeaten two-time champion David Benavidez. The 22-year-old turned pro in 2018 and is currently on a four-bout knockout streak that includes 2021 victories over Nelson Hampton and Clay Burns.

He takes on the 22-year-old Esteban Sanchez (17-1, 8 KOs), who is a native of Los Mochis, Mexico. Sanchez will be making his U.S. debut on August 21, having most recently defeated Carlos Reyes in May.

Owning knockouts in each of his fights since turning pro in December 2019, Steven Torres (4-0, 4 KOs) returns to action for the first time since November 2020 when he stopped Joshua Tuani in round two with a body shot. The 23-year-old has yet to let an opponent make it past the second round thus far in his young career.

He will battle Fairfield, Maine’s Justin Rolfe (6-2-1, 4 KOs), a 29-year-old who has won back-to-back fights heading into August 21.

Non-televised action features Burley Brooks (6-2, 5 KOs) taking on Cameron Rivera (9-6-3, 6 KOs) at middleweight, unbeaten John Dato (14-0-1, 9 KOs) going up against Angel Contreras (10-4-2, 6 KOs) at featherweight, and Mickel Spencer making his pro-boxing debut in a four-rounder at lightweight.

The current Pacquiao vs Ugas lineup can be found below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (FOX)

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe, heavyweight

Non-televised

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera, super middleweight

John Leo Dato vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, featherweight

Mickel Spencer vs. TBA, lightweight