Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks results, live stream, time, undercard

Joshua Buatsi defends his WBA International light heavyweight title against Ricards Bolotniks headlining the third week of Fight Camp live from Matchroom HQ in Essex, England on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in Australia.

In the co-main event Michael McKinson defends his WBO Global welterweight title against Przemyslaw Runowski. Also on the card Joe Cordina faces Joshuah Hernandez at lightweight, Hopey Price meets Claudio Grande at super bantamweight, and Kash Farooq and Luis Gerardo battle it out for WBC International bantamweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks live stream on DAZN. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, and 4 am AEST in Australia.

The preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 pm BST in the UK, 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, and 2:30 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Get the full Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card below. Results will follow.

Buatsi vs Bolotniks fight card

Main Card

Joshua Buatsi vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for Buatsi’s WBA International light heavyweight title

Michael McKinson vs. Przemyslaw Runowski, 12 rounds, welterweight – for McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Joshuah Hernandez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Hopey Price vs. Claudio Grande, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Kash Farooq vs. Luis Gerardo Castillo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – for WBC International bantamweight title

Undercard

Raymond Ford vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBA Continental featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweight