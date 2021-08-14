Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald full fight video highlights

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald squared off at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which made it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the PFL 7 fight card featuring the first playoff of Season 2021 with welterweight and lightweight contenders battling it out for the their tickets to the final.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds 170-pound matchup went a full distance. In the end all judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Cooper III, who consequently secured a unanimous decision.

With the win Ray Cooper III updates his record to 23-7-1 and proceeds to the PFL Season 2021 final, where he faces Magomed Magomedkerimov. Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald drops to 22-8-1 and collects the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald fight video highlights below.

Cooper III vs MacDonald full fight video highlights

Rory MacDonald walkout.

One last spot in the Welterweight Championship ?



Moment of Truth for Ray Cooper III and @rory_macdonald ? https://t.co/y6LFyoAnZo — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 14, 2021

Rory MacDonald introduction.

Lilian Garcia gives us the official introductions…



Braddah vs Red King!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

?? ESPN+ & ESPN2

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/k8hfaSnyo8 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 14, 2021

Advertisements

Round 1.

Midway through the 1st round… Ray Cooper III on top#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

?? ESPN+ & ESPN2

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/9uIWfcGXVh — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 14, 2021

Ray Cooper III ends the 1st round with Rory locked up in a choke! Was it enough to win the round?#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

?? ESPN+ & ESPN2

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/hc5UguL1Vl — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 14, 2021

Round 2.

Round 3.

How have you scored the fight so far?#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7nEyZWGkwz — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 14, 2021

Post-fight.

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald embraced after their three-round semifinal fight ? #PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/z6AhODzyFV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 14, 2021

Decision.

Get the full PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald results.