Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald full fight video highlights

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald squared off at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which made it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the PFL 7 fight card featuring the first playoff of Season 2021 with welterweight and lightweight contenders battling it out for the their tickets to the final.
The scheduled for three rounds 170-pound matchup went a full distance. In the end all judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Cooper III, who consequently secured a unanimous decision.
With the win Ray Cooper III updates his record to 23-7-1 and proceeds to the PFL Season 2021 final, where he faces Magomed Magomedkerimov. Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald drops to 22-8-1 and collects the second defeat in a row.
You can watch Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald fight video highlights below.
