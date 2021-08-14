Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream

MMA

Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald full fight video highlights

Newswire
Ray Cooper III dominates Rory MacDonald
Ray Cooper III dominates Rory MacDonald | Twitter/PFLMMA

Cooper III decisions MacDonald to advance to PFL Season 2021 final

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald squared off at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday August 13, which made it Saturday August 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the PFL 7 fight card featuring the first playoff of Season 2021 with welterweight and lightweight contenders battling it out for the their tickets to the final.

The scheduled for three rounds 170-pound matchup went a full distance. In the end all judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Cooper III, who consequently secured a unanimous decision.

With the win Ray Cooper III updates his record to 23-7-1 and proceeds to the PFL Season 2021 final, where he faces Magomed Magomedkerimov. Former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald drops to 22-8-1 and collects the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Ray Cooper III vs Rory MacDonald fight video highlights below.

Cooper III vs MacDonald full fight video highlights

Rory MacDonald walkout.

Rory MacDonald introduction.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Post-fight.

Decision.

Get the full PFL 7: Cooper III vs MacDonald results.



