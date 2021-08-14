Robert Guerrero anticipates ‘a fan friendly dog fight’ with Victor Ortiz

Robert Guerrero faces Victor Ortiz in the co-feature to Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. Former multiple-division world champion previewed his upcoming showdown against fellow all-action brawler, and you can check out below, what he had to say.

Guerrero and Ortiz, the two former world champions are known for their aggressive styles and have been in numerous Fight of the Year candidates throughout their storied careers. They meet looking to score a victory that will put them back in position to vie for a world title once again.

Robert Guerrero: If you’re not fighting to win a world title, you shouldn’t be in the sport

“This fight has been a long-time coming, as I remember it was mentioned years ago, but never happened. I am excited for this bout since we both need a win, and the fans are very familiar with both of our styles. Victor Ortiz and I are both exciting fighters, and everyone knows this is going to be a fan friendly dog fight. Fighting Victor is the type of bout that got me excited to have a full professional training camp. I’m grateful to be fighting on this huge FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View card, and I’m going to give it my all.”

“I have been working very hard for this camp, in fact, my father Ruben and I took camp to Las Vegas and brought along some young fighters to keep me motivated. I’ve been getting good sparring with DJ Zamora III, who is very fast. I’m feeding off all the young fighters that are training with me, and that is what keeps me fresh. You need to be around hungry fighters who are motivated to stay at this level, because it is easy to lose focus if it’s just you in the gym.”

“At this point in my career, it is about getting the best fights. I got the rust off and now it’s about getting fights that get me and the fans excited. Everyone knows that when I fight, I bring it, and Victor Ortiz is an exciting fighter as well. I am at a point where I have done a lot in the sport, so I am not going to be fighting every other month like when I was a prospect. When you know how to fight, a layoff isn’t always a bad thing.”

“A win here puts me in a position to get in contention for a world title, and that should be the goal of everyone who is fighting, to win a world title. If you’re not fighting to win a world title, you shouldn’t be in the sport. I want to win at least one more world title before it’s all said and done. It’s a lofty goal, but I believe in myself.”

