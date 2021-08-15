Rigondeaux vs Casimero results, live stream, how to watch, time, fight card

Two-weight world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux goes up against the defending WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In the twelve-round co-main event Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez battle it out for the interim WBA bantamweight title. As well, Rau’shee Warren and Damien Vazquez square off in a ten-round bantamweight showdown kicking off the telecast. The full Rigondeaux vs Casimero undercard can be found below.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero tickets to attend the event at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, August 14 are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4 pm PT.

How to watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero live stream

Boxing fans can watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK, 12 pm AEST in Australia and 10 am PST in the Philippines.

Stay tuned with Rigondeaux vs Casimero live results and updates below.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero results

John Riel Casimero def. Guillermo Rigondeaux by split decision (113-115, 116-112, 117-111) – retains WBO bantamweight title | Watch highlights

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez ends in No Decision (R1 at 0:16, accidental headbutt, Rodriguez unable to continue)

Rau’shee Warren def. Damien Vazquez by KO (R2)

Brandun Lee def. Ezequiel Victor Fernandez by KO (R1 at 1:40)

Juan Carlos Payano def. Raymond Tabugon by RTD (R5)

Alan Emmanuel Castano def. Christian Aguirre by KO (R3 at 0:53)

Jonas Sultan def. Sharone Carter by KO (R7 at 2:29)

Benjamin Stanoff def. Maycon Oller Da Silva by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Rigondeaux vs Casimero live updates

As the action inside the squared circle concludes, the post-fight press conference follows. You can watch it below.

The headline-bout goes a full 12-round distance and ends in split decision. One judge had it 115-113 for Rigondeaux. Two other judges scored the fight 116-112 and 117-111 for Casimero. As a result the latter retains his WBO bantamweight title.

The champ stays the champ ?@casimerojr defends his belt with a split decision W over Rigondeaux.#RigondeauxCasimero pic.twitter.com/YzRxVQlMTZ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 15, 2021

The main event is unfolding. John Riel Casimero defends his WBO bantamweight title against two-division champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The co-main between Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez ends 16 seconds into the fight. The contest was ruled “No Decision” due to an accidental headbutt. Rodriguez got injured and cannot continue.

.@GAntonioRussell ready to run it right back after the unfortunate clash of heads. #RussellRodriguez pic.twitter.com/GKQrkiGbT6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 15, 2021

The co-feature is a 12-round WBO bantamweight title eliminator between Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Big left hook by Rau’shee Warren calumniates the fight in Round 2, as he KO’s Damien Vazquez.

The first fight on the main card live on Showtime features Rau’shee Warren up against Damien Vazquez. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at bantamweight.

The last fight on the undercard sees a knockout in favor of Brandun Lee, who stops Ezequiel Victor Fernandez at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the first round. Check out some of the fight photos below.

Also on the undercard Juan Carlos Payano defeats Raymond Tabugon via RTD, as Tabugon’s corner stops the bout after Round 5. Prior to that the scores were 50-44, 50-44, 50-43.

Another knockout. Alan Emmanuel Castano stops Christian Aguirre in 53 seconds of the third round of their scheduled for six middleweight matchup.

The second undercard bout doesn’t go the distance. Jonas Sultan KO’s fellow-bantamweight Sharone Carter at 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the seventh round.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero undercard results. Kicking off the action Benjamin Stanoff secures a unanimous decision against Maycon Oller Da Silva after four rounds at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Check out some of the highlight moments from Rigondeaux vs Casimero pre-fight presser, as well as fight video highlights from their previous bouts.

Time to find out who is one of the best at 118 pounds ? #RigondeauxCasimero TONIGHT at 10PM ET/7PM PT on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/SsqY39Sdaa — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 14, 2021

Ahead of the event Casimero said he would force Rigondeaux to retire. Rigondeaux said he was “still right here”.

Check out the main event tale of the tape. Rigondeaux brings to the table 20 wins, 13 JO’s and 1 defeat. Casimero enters the ring with 30 wins, 21 KOs and 4 losses.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero tale of the tape | Twitter/PremierBoxing

In case you missed it, here is a preview of Rigondeaux vs Casimero showdown.

The Rigondeaux vs Casimero fight card comprises eight bouts in total. The three-fight televised card follows the five-fight preliminary card.

Checkout the full line up below.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero fight card

Main Card

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Casimero’s WBO bantamweight title

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – interim WBA bantamweight title

Rau’shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Brandun Lee vs. Ezequiel Victor Fernandez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Juan Carlos Payano vs. Raymond Tabugon, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Alan Emmanuel Castano vs. Christian Aguirre, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jonas Sultan vs. Sharone Carter, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Benjamin Stanoff vs. Maycon Oller Da Silva, 4 rounds, middleweight