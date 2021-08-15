Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Boxing

John Riel Casimero vs Guillermo Rigondeaux full fight video highlights

Newswire

Casimero retains title by split decision

Guillermo Rigondeaux and John Riel Casimero squared off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday August 14, which made it Sunday August 15 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The contest featured two-division world champion up against the defending WBO bantamweight titleholder, battling it out in the PBC Fight Night main event live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and ended in split decision. One judge scored the fight 116-112 for Casimero. Another judge had it 115-113 for Rigondeaux. The third judge gave it 117-111 to the current champion, who consequently retained his belt.

With the win John Riel Casimero makes the second successful defense of his title. He also scores the seventh straight victory and updates his record to 31-4, 21 KOs.

Guillermo Rigondeaux drops to 20-2, 1 NC. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

You can watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero fight video highlights below and up top.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero full fight video highlights

Guillermo Rigondeaux walkout.

John Riel Casimero ringwalk.

Fight action.

Casimero celebrates victory.

Get the full Rigondeaux vs Casimero results and updates.

