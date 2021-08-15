Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Boxing

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 full fight video highlights

Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3
L-R Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco in their third fight Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

Franco retains title by UD against Moloney

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney faced off in their third fight live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which made it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning WBA super flyweight champion up against former titleholder, squaring off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Franco defeated Moloney by unanimous decision in their first fight in June 2020 to claim the title. Their second encounter last November was stopped and ruled No Contest due to (as officially declared) an accidental headbutt, while many believed Franco’s swollen eye was a result of Moloney’s punches.

The third Franco vs Moloney matchup went a full twelve-round distance.

In the seventh round Franco received an eight count. It was overturned after watching a reply between rounds 7 and 8.

As the fight concluded all three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favor of Franco, who consequently retained his title by unanimous decision. He also updates his fight record to 18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC. Andrew Moloney drops to 21-2, 14 KOs, 1 NC.

You can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 full fight video highlights below.

Franco vs Moloney 3 full fight video highlights

Joshua Franco walkout.

Action.

Decision.

Post-fight.

Get the full Franco vs Moloney 3 results and updates.

