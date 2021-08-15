Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney faced off in their third fight live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which made it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning WBA super flyweight champion up against former titleholder, squaring off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Franco defeated Moloney by unanimous decision in their first fight in June 2020 to claim the title. Their second encounter last November was stopped and ruled No Contest due to (as officially declared) an accidental headbutt, while many believed Franco’s swollen eye was a result of Moloney’s punches.

The third Franco vs Moloney matchup went a full twelve-round distance.

In the seventh round Franco received an eight count. It was overturned after watching a reply between rounds 7 and 8.

As the fight concluded all three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favor of Franco, who consequently retained his title by unanimous decision. He also updates his fight record to 18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC. Andrew Moloney drops to 21-2, 14 KOs, 1 NC.

You can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 full fight video highlights below.

Franco vs Moloney 3 full fight video highlights

Joshua Franco walkout.

And now the main event is in the ring, as a 14-month trilogy is about to see its final chapter written.#FrancoMoloney3 | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/7epsYL97lL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Action.

A crucial moment here between rounds 7 and 8 ? What was ruled a knockdown for @AndrewMoloney is overturned after going to replay.#FrancoMoloney3 | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hQtI2106TA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Andrew Moloney’s knockdown of Joshua Franco in round 7 was overturned by replay ? #MoloneyFranco pic.twitter.com/1q56yvUk4F — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 15, 2021

Decision.

AND STILL! ? A one-of-a-kind trilogy comes to a close, with @JoshuaFranco_ defending his WBA Super Flyweight strap via Unanimous Decision (116-112 x3). #FrancoMoloney3 pic.twitter.com/TwrTf8bFzP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Post-fight.

Fantastic finish to a trilogy between two fighters forever connected.@JoshuaFranco_ ? @AndrewMoloney pic.twitter.com/MOsLFpz1Ts — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

