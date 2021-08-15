Franco vs Moloney 3 results, live stream, how to watch, time, undercard

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney faceoff in their third fight live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features reigning WBA super flyweight champion up against former titleholder, battling it out in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Advertisements

Franco claimed the belt against Moloney by unanimous decision in June 2020. The rematch held last November was stopped and ruled No Contest due to, as officially declared, an accidental headbutt, while many believed it was “a thumb in the eye”. Franco received eye injury and was unable to continue. As the fight didn’t go past four rounds he retained the belt.

Also on the main card card Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round middleweight battle against Jordan Weeks. In addition, Arnold Barboza Jr defends his WBO International junior welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Antonio Moran. The full Franco vs Moloney 3 undercard can be found below.

How to watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream in the US, Australia and other countries

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney 3 airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

Franco vs Moloney 3 live stream in Spain, Japan and other countries is available on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Advertisements

Stay tuned with Franco vs Moloney 3 live results and updates below.

To refresh click here.

Franco vs Moloney 3 results

Joshua Franco def. Andrew Moloney by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) – retains WBA super flyweight title | Watch highlights

Nico Ali Walsh def. Jordan Weeks by TKO (R1 at 1:49)

Arnold Barboza Jr def. Antonio Moran by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90) – retains WBO International junior welterweight title

Jason Moloney def. Joshua Greer Jr by unanimous decision – wins vacant WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight title

Trey Lippe def. Don Haynesworth by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Carlos Balderas def. Fidel Cervantes by TKO (R2)

Andres Cortes def. Genesis Servania by KO (R1)

Albert Bell def. Julio Cortez by unanimous decision (80-73, 80-73, 80-73)

Abraham Nova def. Richard Pumicpic by unanimous decision

Franco vs Moloney 3 live updates

The headline-bout goes a full 12-round distance. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of Joshua Franco who secured a 116-112 x3 over Andrew Moloney on all judges scorecards.

AND STILL! ?



A one-of-a-kind trilogy comes to a close, with @JoshuaFranco_ defending his WBA Super Flyweight strap via Unanimous Decision (116-112 x3). #FrancoMoloney3 pic.twitter.com/TwrTf8bFzP — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Time for main event. Current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco faces former titleholder Andrew Moloney in their third fight.

And now the main event is in the ring, as a 14-month trilogy is about to see its final chapter written.#FrancoMoloney3 | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/7epsYL97lL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

The co-main event featuring a grandson of Muhammad Ali ends early, as Nico Ali Walsh stops Jordan Weeks in the first round to make a successful pro-boxing debut.

And the pro career for the grandson of The Greatest is officially up and running ?@NicoAliX74 (1-0, 1 KO) earns the first round stoppage!#FrancoMoloney3 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/kFOqPDZrSY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Arnold Barboza Jr and Antonio Moran go a full distance. in the end two judges score the fight 99-91, while one has it 100-90, all in favor of Barboza, who as a result retains his WBO International junior welterweight title.

? ???????? ???



After a fast start for @jrBarbozaArnold, Antonio Moran has rallied from a broken nose and turned it into a firefight heading into the final two rounds. ?#FrancoMoloney3 | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0Ipin2IKQY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

The first fight on the main card is unfolding, as Arnold Barboza Jr defends his WBO International junior welterweight title against Antonio Moran. See highlights below.

.@jrBarbozaArnold is off to a sharp start, lighting up Antonio Moran up top early, looking to make a massive statement as the Junior Welterweight division's top contender. #FrancoMoloney3 | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/xZYEGEnh09 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Check out a few shots from the undercard.

Meanwhile backstage with Joshua Franco.

Kicking off the main card Arnold Barboza Jr defends his WBO International junior welterweight title against Antonio Moran. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Rounding up Franco vs Moloney 3 undercard, Jason Moloney battles Joshua Greer Jr. The scheduled for ten rounds bantamweight bout ends in unanimous decision in favor of Moloney, who secures a unanimous decision to take a vacant WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight title.

Check out some of the fight action below.

WHAT A MOMENT ???@JasonMoloney1 bounces back and takes a grueling Unanimous Decision over Joshua Greer Jr., grabbing the WBC Silver Bantamweight strap.#FrancoMoloney3 | Main Card next on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZjNK4KBSlx — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

As @MarkKriegel said: “They both fought like their careers were on the line.”



What a scrap. How’d you score it between @JoshuaGreerJr & @JasonMoloney1? ? #FrancoMoloney3 | Main Card next on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vzdRKRLEGa — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

Heavyweight battle between Trey Lippe and Don Haynesworth goes a full six-round distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 60-54 in favor of Lippe, who consequently secured the win by unanimous decision.

Up next is a clash of heavy-hitters. Undefeated Trey Lippe Morrison goes up against Don Haynesworth in a six-rounder.

The fourth fight also ends prior to the final bell. Carlos Balderas secures the win against fellow-junior lightweight Fidel Cervantes via second-round TKO. Check out the video of finish below.

Fresh start got loud. Fast. ?



Karlos Balderas is gonna be a ??????? at 130 lbs.#FrancoMoloney3 | Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JvmsJbM8wJ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 15, 2021

The scheduled for eight rounds junior lightweight battle between Andres Cortes and Genesis Servania ends early. Cortes sends Servania to the canvas in the first round after delivering big right, left and another right. Check out the video of knockout below.

? ???????? ???



The first shot. The footwork. The finish. Everything about this Andres Cortes KO was pure ?.#FrancoMoloney3 | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hW6dL6qcnD — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2021

Julio Cortez and Albert Bell also go a full ten-round distance, which results in unanimous decision in favor of the latter. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.

.@AlbertBell419 works the full clean sheet to move to 19-0.



80-72 x3 for Toledo's own. ?#FrancoMoloney3 | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JLE0LuOBOI — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2021

Action continues with another junior lightweight eight-rounder, as Julio Cortez meets Albert Bell.

The first fight goes the distance. Abraham Nova makes a return and improves to 20-0 with a unanimous decision against Richard Pumicpic after eight rounds at super featherweight. Check out some of the fight highlights below.

Good scrap to start the night between @abrahamnova22 and Richard Pumicpic, who trade some big shots in Round 5 of a back-and-forth affair … ?#FrancoMoloney3 | Undercard LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/F93yXoiaWE — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2021

First up is an eight-round junior lightweight battle between Richard Pumicpic and Abraham Nova.

Top of the hour … ?



The return of undefeated Junior Lightweight @abrahamnova22 (19-0, 14 KO) kicks off the #FrancoMoloney3 undercard on ESPN+ ? pic.twitter.com/AIycf32cHJ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2021

The undercard kicks off in a moment.

Sanitized and ready to rock. ???



? @TulsaHardRock #FrancoMoloney3 undercard action is LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/c0DyUeE3Qb — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 14, 2021

Here is the main event tale of the tape.

Joshua Franco brings to the table 17 wins, 8 knockouts, 1 defeat, two draws and 1 No Contest. Andrew Moloney enters the ring with 21 wins, 14 KOs, 1 defeat and 1 No Contest.

Franco is five years younger than Moloney. Both are 5’5″. Franco’s reach is 67″, while Moloney’s is 65″.

And this what how the rematch held last November ended.

In case you missed, here is the full fight video of Franco and Moloney in their first fight in June 2020.

The Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card comprises nine bouts in total. The three-fight main card follows the six-fight undercard. Check out the full lineup below.

Franco vs Moloney 3 fight card

Main Card

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Franco’s WBA super flyweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jordan Weeks, 4 rounds, middleweight

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – Barboza’s WBO International junior welterweight title

Undercard

Jason Moloney vs. Joshua Greer Jr, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Don Haynesworth, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abraham Nova vs. Richard Pumicpic, 8 rounds, featherweight