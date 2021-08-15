Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas Fight Week, schedule, time, tickets, live stream

Boxing great from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao looks to reclaim WBA welterweight title when he faces current champion from Cuba Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, August 22.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former world champions Victor Ortiz and Robert Guerrero square off in a ten-round battle at welterweight. Also on the card Mark Magsayo meets Julio Ceja in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Carlos Castro and Oscar Escandon do a ten-round battle also at featherweight. The lineup can be found below.

A number of events have been scheduled for Pacquiao vs Ugas Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters faceoff inside the squared circle. Check out the schedule below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in the US and Canada

Boxing fans in the United States and Canada can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, August 21. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The time is 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

Pacquiao vs Ugas Fight Week schedule of events

Advertisements

The Main Event Grand Arrival is on Tuesday, August 17 at Toshiba Plaza. The start time is 5:30 pm PT.

The final pre-fight press conference, with Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas in attendance, takes place on Wednesday, August 18 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The press conference begins at 2 pm PT.

The pre-fight press conference, featuring the PPV undercard fighters, is held on Thursday, August 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, beginning at 12 pm PT. In attendance Robert Guerrero, Victor Ortiz, Mark Magsayo, Julio Ceja, Carlos Castro and Oscar Escandon.

The official Pacquiao vs Ugas weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The start time is 2 pm PT.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight date is Saturday, August 21 in the US, which makes it Sunday, August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card action live on pay-per-view begins at 9 pm PT / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK, 11 am AEST in Australia and 9 am PST in the Philippines.

The post-fight press conference follows the event, as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV fight card

The four-fight Pacquiao vs Ugas card live on pay-per-view looks as the following:

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight

Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card.