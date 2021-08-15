Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas results, full fight card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas | Twitter/GoldenBoyBoxing

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr (17-0, 17 KO) defends his WBO International welterweight title against Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KO) aka “Mean Machine” at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday August 14, which makes it Sunday August 15 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Golden Boy boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-feature Roger Gutierrez (25-3-1, 20 KO) takes on Rene Alvarado (32-9, 21 KO) in a twelve-rounder at junior lightweight. Also on the card Pablo Cesar Cano (33-7-1, 23 KO) faces off Danielito Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KO) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight, and Felix Alvarado (36-2, 31 KO) battles Israel Vazquez (10-4-2, 7 KO) in a ten-rounder at junior flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas live stream

Boxing fans can watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas live stream on DAZN. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Ortiz Jr vs Kavaliauskas fight card and stay tuned with results below.

To refresh click here.

Ortiz Jr vs Kavaliauskas fight card

Main Card

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr def. Egidijus Kavaliauskas by TKO (R8 at 2:59) – retains WBO International welterweight title
  • Roger Gutierrez def. Rene Alvarado by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113)
  • Felix Alvarado def. Israel Vazquez by KO (right cross, R1 at 2:51)
  • George Rincon def. Nikolai Buzolin by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Undercard

  • Alex Martin def. Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision
  • Alex Rincon def. Sonny Duversonne by unanimous decision
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest NewsResults

