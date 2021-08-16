BKFC 20 fight card, tickets, location, time, Bedford vs Barnett

BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett airs live on Friday, August 20 featuring a series of bare knuckle boxing fights with a vacant bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The location is Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS.

The championship main event pits Johnny Bedford and Reginald Barnett Jr. In addition the pair squares off for the second time, with their first encounter in June 2019 ending in favor of Bedford.

Also on the card former UFC fighter Alan Belcher makes his BKFC debut against Tony Lopez. In addition, Quentin Henry returns to action facing off Jason Fish.

BKFC 20 tickets

Tickets for BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS on Friday, August 20 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Johnny Bedford lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Dat Nguyen. Prior to that he secured five straight victories including the second-round TKO against Charles Bennett and a unanimous decision against Barnett Jr in their first fight.

Reginald Barnett Jr won three of his previous bouts, most recently taking the fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage) against DeMarcus Corley. Before that he secured a unanimous decision against Abdiel Velazquez and stopped Matt Murphy in Round 2.

How to watch BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream, date, start time

The fight fans can watch BKFC 20: Bedford vs Barnett live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, August 20. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, August 21. The start time is 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 20 fight card

The current (as of writing) BKFC 29 fight card looks as the following:

Johnny Bedford vs. Reginald Barnett Jr – vacant BKFC bantamweight title

Alan Belcher vs. Tony Lopez

Quentin Henry vs. Jason Fish

Bobo O’Bannon vs. Lewis Rumsey

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Julio Garcia

Ryan Jones vs. Kaine Tomlinson Sr

Kaleb Harris vs. Derrick Findley

Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. David Simpson