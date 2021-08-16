UFC Vegas 34 fight card, Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC Vegas 34 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Jared Cannonier (13-5) was last in action in October 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that he secured three TKO victorious against Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch.

Kelvin Gastelum (16-7, 1 NC) last fought in April, also suffering the defeat against Whittaker by unanimous decision. Before that he similarly defeated Ian Heinisch to rebound from a three-fight losing streak.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Clay Guida and Mark Madsen.

Guida (36-20) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Michael Johnson. Undefeated Madsen (10-0) also won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Austin Hubbard.

The full and current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 34 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 34 fight card

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Mana Martinez vs. Trevin Jones

Preliminary Card

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj