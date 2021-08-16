Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

UFC Vegas 34 fight card, Cannonier vs Gastelum

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum victorious | Facebook/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC Vegas 34 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Advertisements

Jared Cannonier (13-5) was last in action in October 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that he secured three TKO victorious against Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch.

Kelvin Gastelum (16-7, 1 NC) last fought in April, also suffering the defeat against Whittaker by unanimous decision. Before that he similarly defeated Ian Heinisch to rebound from a three-fight losing streak.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Clay Guida and Mark Madsen.

Guida (36-20) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Michael Johnson. Undefeated Madsen (10-0) also won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Austin Hubbard.

The full and current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 34 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 34 fight card

Main Card

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen
  • Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman
  • Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
  • Mana Martinez vs. Trevin Jones

Preliminary Card

  • Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte
  • Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes
  • William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097