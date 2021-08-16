Video: Yordenis Ugas secures WBA welterweight title with split decision against Abel Ramos

Reigning WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas faces former titleholder and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. Ahead of the event, check out the fight video highlights up top, featuring the current champion in his previous outing in September 2020, when he took a split decision against Abel Ramos to lift the title.

Boxing fans can can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE in the US and Canada, and on Kayo in Australia.

