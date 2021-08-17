Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton official for Sept 18 live from Vegas, tickets

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton squared off in 122-pound championship unification at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with three belts on the line headlines the Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In his previous bout in May, unbeaten Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) stopped Luis Nery in the seventh round. With the win he retained his WBA super bantamweight title and claimed the WBC belt. Prior to that he TKO’d Damien Vazquez in Round 10 and fought to a split draw with Julio Ceja.

Undefeated Stephen Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) last fought in January when he secured a unanimous decision against Angelo Leo to claim WBO super bantamweight title. Before that he similarly defeated Arnold Khegai and KO’d Isaac Avelar in Round 6.

Figueroa vs Fulton tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. The telecast live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK and 12 AEST in Australia.

Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa

The list of bouts featured on the Figueroa vs Fulton fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Figuerora’s WBA and WBC titles, Fulton’s WBO title