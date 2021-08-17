Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Search
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton official for Sept 18 live from Vegas, tickets

Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Figueroa dominates Luis Nery
Brandon Figueroa dominates Luis Nery | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Super Bantamweight Championship Unification

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton squared off in 122-pound championship unification at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with three belts on the line headlines the Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In his previous bout in May, unbeaten Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) stopped Luis Nery in the seventh round. With the win he retained his WBA super bantamweight title and claimed the WBC belt. Prior to that he TKO’d Damien Vazquez in Round 10 and fought to a split draw with Julio Ceja.

Undefeated Stephen Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) last fought in January when he secured a unanimous decision against Angelo Leo to claim WBO super bantamweight title. Before that he similarly defeated Arnold Khegai and KO’d Isaac Avelar in Round 6.

Figueroa vs Fulton tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. The telecast live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK and 12 AEST in Australia.

Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa
Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa

The list of bouts featured on the Figueroa vs Fulton fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Figuerora’s WBA and WBC titles, Fulton’s WBO title

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream
Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097