Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream, date, time, tickets

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley square off in a boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in Australia. The contest features YouTuber turned pro-boxer up against former UFC welterweight champion, headlining the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs boxing) made his pro debut in January 2020 when he TKO’d AnEsonGib in the first round. In November the same year he KO’d Nate Robinson in Round 2. In his previous outing this past April “The Problem Child” knocked out former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in Round 1.

Woodley (19-7 MMA) is making his pro boxing debut. In his previous fight inside the UFC Octagon he was submitted by Vicente Luque in the first round, and collected the fourth defeat in a row. Woodley’s most recent win goes back to September 2018 when he submitted Darren Till in Round 2.

Paul vs Woodley is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Paul vs Woodley tickets

Tickets to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight live, as well as the rest of action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream in the US and Canada

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, August 29. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream on Kayo. The date is Monday, August 30. The time is 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

Paul vs Woodley undercard

In Paul vs Woodley co-feature unified WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her titles against current WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado, who moves up a weight class. The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In her previous outing in March, Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) KO’d Daniela Romina Bermudez in the ninth round to retain her WBC and WBO titles and claim IBO belt. Reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision secured last June against Angelica Rascon, which marked her second successful title defense.

Also on Paul vs Woodley undercard former IBF super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-2, 13 KOs) takes on unbeaten Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs), Daniel Dubois (16-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Joe Cusumano (19-3, 17 KOs), and Tommy Fury (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Anthony Taylor (0-1). Ahead of the action live on pay-per-view, Charles Conwell (15-0, 11 KOs) goes up against Juan Carlos Rubio (18-0, 9 KOs).

Paul vs Woodley fight card

The current Paul vs Woodley fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC and WBO featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, 6 rounds, 180-pound catchweight

Undercard

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, super welterweight