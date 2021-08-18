Manny Pacquiao shares next fight plan, Yordenis Ugas ‘here to wreck any future plans’

Boxing great from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao takes on current WBA welterweight champion from Cuba Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The world title bout headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Eight-division world champion Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is looking to reclaim the WBA belt that he won in his previous bout two years ago against Keith Thurman. Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) secured the title in September 2020 against Adel Ramos.

The main event fighters made their Grand Arrival in Las Vegas earlier today. Check out below what they had to say.

Manny Pacquiao: This could be my last fight, or there could be more

Manny Pacquiao was initially scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr, who was forced to withdraw due to eye injury. At the kickoff press conference 42-year-old “Pacman” said that the outing could be his final appearance inside the squared circle. Talking at his Grand Arrival, he expressed similar thoughts.

“I am excited to win another world championship on Saturday. I don’t care who has the belt right now, we’ll see who walks out of the ring with it.”

“Being out of the ring has given me time to rest, but also to get motivated like in my early days. I can’t wait to display it all on fight night.”

“Boxing is my passion. That’s why I’m still here giving inspiration to the boxing fans and bringing honor to my country. I’m happy doing my job and working hard. They have to try to slow me down in training, because I always want to go more rounds.”

“This could be my last fight, or there could be more. I’m turning 43 in December, and my plan has always been to just go one fight at a time. I encourage the fans all over the world to watch this fight, because you never know.”

Yordenis Ugas: Once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I was motivated even more

Yordenis Ugas, 35, was first set to defend his WBA welterweight title against Fabian Maidana. The plan changed when he stepped in for Spence Jr.

“I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight.”

“It feels great to be in the main event Saturday night against a true legend like Pacquiao. I can’t wait to get in the ring on Saturday night.”

“I didn’t hesitate at all when I got offered this fight. I knew right away what a big opportunity it would be and what a win like this can do for my career.”

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas at Grand Arrival ahead of their fight | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

“I always work hard and give it my all every day in training camp. We were already working for the Fabian Maidana fight. Of course, once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I was motivated even more, but I always give it my all in training camp.”

