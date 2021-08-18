Pacquiao vs Ugas time Australia: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao aims to regain WBA welterweight title when he takes on current champion Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, August 22 at 11 am AEST.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is back in action after two years of layoff. In his last fight in June 2019 he took a split decision against Keith Thurman to earn WBA welterweight title. He is now looking to claim the belt against Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), who won the title by split decision against Adel Ramos last September.

In the co-main event former world champions Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) and Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card undefeated Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) goes up against former world champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC featherweight title eliminator. The fight action begins with a ten-round featherweight battle between Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) and Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs).

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

The Australian boxing fans can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The time is 11 am AEST. The PPV price is $49.95.

Pacquiao vs Ugas start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, August 22 at 11 am AEST. Order PPV >>

Pacquiao vs Ugas Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Pacquiao vs Ugas start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, August 22 at 10:30 am ACST. Order PPV >>

Pacquiao vs Ugas Perth time (AWST)

Pacquiao vs Ugas Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, August 22 at 9 am AWST. Order PPV >>

Pacquiao vs Ugas start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Pacquiao vs Ugas start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, August 22 at 8 am CXT. Order PPV >>

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

The full four-fight Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV fight card looks as the following:

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight