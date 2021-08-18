Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas press conference live stream video

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao makes his ring return against reigning WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. Leading up to the fight date the pair comes face to face and talks to media at the final pre-fight press conference.

Pacquiao vs Ugas press conference is held on Wednesday, August 18 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Live stream starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 10 pm BST in the UK.

In Australia and the Philippines Pacquiao vs Ugas press conference airs live on Thursday, August 19 at 7 am AEST and 5 am PST, respectively. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE in the US and Canada, and on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card and event schedule.