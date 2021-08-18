Pacquiao vs Ugas start time, how to watch, full fight card

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao goes up against the defending WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) was last in action in June 2019, when he took a split decision against Keith Thurman to lift WBA welterweight title. Making his return after two years of layoff, he is looking to reclaim the belt, that is currently held by Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs). The latter who the title by split decision against Adel Ramos in September 2020.

The co-feature is a ten-round welterweight battle between former world champions Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs). Also on the card undefeated Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) takes on former world champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Carlos Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) battles Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

The full Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card, including the undercard action live on FOX and non-televised action, can be found below.

Pacquiao vs Ugas tickets

Tickets for Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, August 21 are on sale (as of writing). Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in the US and Canada

Boxing fans in the United States and Canada can watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream on FITE. The date in Saturday, August 21. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard, headlined by Frank Martin up against Ryan Kielczwesk, begins at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT. The broadcast is available live on FOX.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in Australia

In Australia Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 22. The time is 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

The undercard commences at 5:30 am AEST / 3:30 am PT.

Pacquiao vs Ugas fight card

The full Pacquiao vs Ugas lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ugas’ WBA welterweight title

Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe, heavyweight, 6 rounds

Non-televised

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera, super middleweight, 6 rounds

John Leo Dato vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, featherweight, 6 rounds

Mickel Spencer vs. Eliseo Villalobos, lightweight, 4 rounds