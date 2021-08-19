Live stream Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov weigh-in results

Cheick Kongo faces fellow-heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov in the headliner of Bellator 265 live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Bellator 265 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm in the UK, which makes it 4 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up.

Get the full Bellator 265 fight card below. Weigh-in results will follow.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov live stream on Showtime. Tickets to witness the action at Sanford Pentagon can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Bellator 265 fight card

Main Card

Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Adam Borics vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Marcelo Golm vs. Billy Swanson

Logan Storley vs. Dante Schiro

Jornel Lugo vs. Keith Lee

Preliminary Card

Taylor Johnson vs. Fabio Aguiar

Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan

Archie Colgan vs. Ben Simons

Duane Johnson vs. Deven Fisher

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Kory Moegenburg