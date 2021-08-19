Live stream Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov weigh-in results

Cheick Kongo faces fellow-heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov in the headliner of Bellator 265 live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Bellator 265 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm in the UK, which makes it 4 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up.
Get the full Bellator 265 fight card below. Weigh-in results will follow.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov live stream on Showtime. Tickets to witness the action at Sanford Pentagon can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
Bellator 265 fight card
Main Card
Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov
Adam Borics vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
Marcelo Golm vs. Billy Swanson
Logan Storley vs. Dante Schiro
Jornel Lugo vs. Keith Lee
Preliminary Card
Taylor Johnson vs. Fabio Aguiar
Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan
Archie Colgan vs. Ben Simons
Duane Johnson vs. Deven Fisher
Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Kory Moegenburg