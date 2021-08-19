DAZN to live stream Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in over 170 countries, Australia included

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The contest features unified heavyweight champion, who defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against former undisputed cruiserweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

“We’re thrilled to continue our strong relationship with Matchroom, Anthony Joshua and his team at 258MGT as the global home of boxing,” said Ed Breeze, EVP of Rights, DAZN. “This fight will be an all-out Heavyweight battle between two of the best in the division, live from a remarkable stadium in front a full house of avid fans. The countdown is on, and we cannot wait to bring this epic clash to our subscribers around the world.”

Joshua vs Usyk

DAZN will live stream Joshua vs Usyk in North America, South America and Oceania, as well as in most European countries, Asia and Africa. Get the full list of markets.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) last dominated Kubrat Pulev to score a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley in December 2020. The outing was his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018.

“AJ” is the local Heavyweight hero famed for his unrivalled athleticism, explosive power, and versatility. In his path is the dangerous Ukrainian Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who successfully made the move to the heavyweight division after dominating at cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories.

Usyk operates behind a mysterious and unpredictable persona but is the real deal with a boxing IQ that’s one of the best in the fight game.

Both fighters are incredible specimens on their own paths to greatness with two exceptional arsenals of weaponry. It’s an unforeseen series of events and circumstance that has brought these great fighters together but their difference in styles, personalities and journeys will make for the perfect storm on September 25.

The list of bouts featured on Joshua vs Usyk undercard is expected to be announced shortly.