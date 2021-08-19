Leah McCourt faces Jessica Borga in Bellator London co-main event, tickets on sale

Bellator London marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom live from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, October 1, which makes it Saturday October 2 in Australia. In addition to the previously announced main event bout featuring Douglas Lima up Michael Page in the rematch, the co-headliner has been announced in Leah McCourt faceoff Jessica Borga.

Ranked No.5 featherweight contender Leah McCourt (5-1) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Janay Harding. Before that she defeated Judith Ruis by unanimous decision and submitted Kerry Hughes in the first round.

Jessica Borga (3-3) lost her previous bout by unanimous decision against Talita Nogueira. Prior to that she secured two wins in a row, including the first-round submission against Amber Leibrock and first-round TKO against Lucie Bertaud.

Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 tickets and live stream

Bellator London tickets to witness all the action at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday, October 1 are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

MMA fans can watch Bellator London: Lima vs. MVP 2 live on Showtime in the US, BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport in Ireland. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 4 pm ET in the US and 6 am AEST in Australia. The undercard live stream is available on YouTube starting at 5:30 pm BST, 12:30 pm ET and 2:30 am AEST.

The current Bellator London fight card can be found below.

Bellator 267 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page

Leah McCourt vs. Jessica Borga

Robert Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher

Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Luke Trainer (4-0) vs. Yannick Bahati

Preliminary Card

Lewis Long vs. Uros Jurisic

Kane Mousah vs. Davy Gallon

Lucie Bertaud vs. Elina Kallionidou

Charlie Leary vs. Gavin Hughes

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Rose

Chiara Penco vs. Katherina Dalisda

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Mike Ekundayo

Jack Grant vs. Nathan Jones