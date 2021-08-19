Manny Pacquiao ‘doing 30 or more rounds a day’ for Yordenis Ugas fight

Eight-division world champion from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao looks to reclaim WBA welterweight title when he faces current titleholder Yordenis Ugas from Cuba at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the headliner of four-fight boxing card live on pay-per-view.

Following the Grand Arrival, the pair came face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. See below what Pacquiao and Ugas had to say.

Manny Pacquiao: I never imagined what I would have accomplished in boxing

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring. Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday.”

“I’m praying for a fast recovery from Errol Spence Jr. and that he can fight again soon. I of course felt bad when I first heard the news, but it’s a good thing that Ugas was ready to challenge me for the world title. I’m glad that we can settle that dispute about the WBA title. It’s always better to talk in the ring.”

“It only took me two days to adjust to fighting Ugas. I have fought a lot of right handed fighters before. It would have been harder switching from preparing for a right hander to a southpaw. Most of my opponents have been right-handed, so there’s nothing to worry about.

“I feel young right now. I’m just happy with what I’m doing, because boxing is my passion. I enjoy training camp and I’m excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this.”

“For the Keith Thurman fight I would do about 25 rounds a day, and now for this fight I’m doing 30 or more rounds a day. The coaches have had to try to stop me because I want to keep going.”

“If there’s a chance for a knockout, then I’ll go for it because that’s what I want to give to the fans. I’m not underestimating Ugas though. He has a lot of experience in boxing and fought in the Olympics. I know I have to be very good to win this fight.”

“I never imagined what I would have accomplished in boxing from the beginning of my career leading up to now. I went from nothing to something in order to be an inspiration for people both inside and outside of the ring. This is going to be a good action fight and I’m going to do my best Saturday night because I love to make the fans happy.”

Yordenis Ugas: This fight is dedicated to all the people who are fighting for freedom in Cuba

“This has been a long road for me. Obviously it is short notice that I learned I was fighting Pacquiao, but I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m ready to take advantage of it.”

“We made the adjustments we had to in the last two weeks so that I’m ready for Pacquiao. We’ve done everything we had to and we’re 100% ready to go Saturday night.”

“There are no excuses heading into this fight. I’ve been in this position taking a short-notice fight before, although obviously never against a fighter the caliber of Pacquiao. I have no concerns though, and I believe both of us are going to be prepared for this fight.”

“I’m certain that he cannot knock me out. I’ve done all the preparation over these past six years to get in this position, I’ve hit my stride and I just don’t believe I can be stopped by Manny.”

“I have prepared for 12 hard rounds. If this is Pacquiao’s final fight, then he’s going to be up against a guy who brought his best and who is a world-class fighter.”

“I want to thank my whole team for this great opportunity. More than anything, I am a fighter who represents my country of Cuba. This fight is dedicated to all the people who are fighting for freedom in Cuba, I’m fighting for all of them.”

