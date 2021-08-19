PFL 8 weigh-in results, Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian

Kayla Harrison, Genah Fabianand and the rest of fighters partaking in PFL 8 stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday August 19, which makes it Friday August 20 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features the second Playoff of Season 2021 with the women’s lightweight and men’s heavyweight contenders looking for their ticket to the final.

Kayla Harrison weighed-in at 155.6 lbs for her main event bout against Genah Fabian, who showed 156 lbs. The full PFL 8 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch PFL 8 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

PFL 8: Harrison vs Fabian fight card

Main Card

Kayla Harrison (155.6 lbs.) vs. Genah Fabian (156 lbs.)

Bruno Cappelozza (235.6 lbs.) vs. Jamelle Jones (250.8 lbs.)

Taylor Guardado (155.6 lbs.) vs. Mariana Morais (153.6 lbs.)

Denis Goltsov (250 lbs.) vs. Ante Delija (244.4 lbs.)

Preliminary Card

Renan Ferreira (252.8 lbs.) vs. Stuart Austin (246.6 lbs.)

Carl Seumanutafa (260.4 lbs.) vs. Muhammad DeReese (252 lbs.)

Marina Mokhnatkina (156 lbs.) vs. Claudia Zamora (148.8 lbs.)

Miranda Barber (155.2 lbs.) vs. Amanda Leve (153.6 lbs.)

Christian Lohsen (156 lbs.) vs. Jonas Flok (155.6 lbs.)