Scardina vs Doberstein tops Matchroom Boxing card in Milan on Oct 1

Matchroom Boxing is set to return to Italy on Friday, October 1 with the live on DAZN fight card from Allianz Cloud in Milan. In the main event Daniele Scardina continues his hunt for a world title fight, when he faces Juergen Doberstein for the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title.

Scardina (19-0, 15 KOs) produced a dominant performance to extend his unbeaten record at the expense of Cesar Nunez last time out in February, stopping the Spaniard in eight rounds to claim the vacant EBU European Union super middleweight title.

‘King Toretto’, who trains out of the 5th Street Gym in Miami, currently sits at No. 11 in the world with the IBF, No.13 with the WBO and No.15 with the WBA, and the 29-year-old can take a step closer to his dream of a World Title opportunity in the 168lbs division by defeating Doberstein (26-4-1, 7 KOs).

In the chief support bout, former EBU European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) looks to extend his six-fight winning streak against Italian veteran Devis ‘Boom Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental lightweight title.

Also on the card, ‘The Good Boy’ Nicholas Esponsito (14-0, 5 KOs) puts his Italian welterweight title on the line for the first time against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-4-1, 4 KOs). As well, former Team GB standout Sandy Ryan (1-0) looks to build on her debut win at Fight Camp last month, undefeated super welterweight talent Samuel Nmomah (15-0, 4 KOs) steps up against Ireland’s Craig ‘The Iron’ O’Brien (12-2, 1 KO), and ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (10-0, 7 KOs) sees action for the second time this year. In addition, undefeated super bantamweight Vincenzo La Femina (9-0, 4 KOs) looks to go 10-0.

“Italian boxing’s flag-bearer Daniele Scardina headlines an action-packed card in Milan as we continue to deliver on our long-term commitment with DAZN to grow boxing globally,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Scardina vs. Doberstein quickly follows on from our European Title double-header in Barcelona on September 11 and is another great addition to our busy upcoming schedule as we cement our position as the No.1 promotional company in world boxing.”

“We are very happy to finally have fans back at the Allianz Cloud in Milan,” said Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82. “This is a stacked card featuring three title fights with Italy’s rising star Daniele Scardina topping the bill as he goes for the WBO Intercontinental Title against Juergen Doberstein. Francesco Patera against Devis Boschiero is a great fight for the WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Title and Nicholas Esposito vs. Emanuele Cavallucci is a great battle for the Italian Welterweight crown. Samuel Nmomah steps-up against Irishman Craig O’Brien plus there’s action for prospects Vincenzo La Femina, Reshat Mati and Sandy Ryan. Don’t miss it live and on-demand on DAZN!”

The current Scardina vs Doberstein fight card can be found below.

Scardina vs Doberstein fight card

Daniele Scardina vs. Juergen Doberstein – WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title

Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero – for WBO Intercontinental lightweight title

Nicholas Esposito vs. Emanuele Cavallucci – Esponsito’s Italian welterweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. TBA

Samuel Nmomah vs. Craig O’Brien

Reshat Mati vs. TBA

Vincenzo La Femina vs. TBA