Live stream Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov prelims

Bellator 265 preliminary card airs live stream from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 20, which makes it Saturday August 21 Australia, leading to the main card live on Showtime topped by Cheick Kongo up against Sergei Kharitonov. Among the undercard bouts, Taylor Johnson takes on Fabio Aguiar, Mike Hamel faces off Bryce Logan, Archie Colgan meets Ben Simons, Duane Johnson battles Deven Fisher and Bailey Schoenfelder squares off against Kory Moegenburg.

Video is available up top, starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, 11:30 pm BST in the UK and 8:30 am AEST in Australia.

